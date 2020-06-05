Restrictions to ease in North from Monday

Coronavirus restrictions will ease in Northern Ireland from next Monday.

Those who are shielding will be able to spend time outside with people from their own household or a person from another household whilst ensuring social distancing is observed.

Outdoor sports facilities will be permitted to re-open, and outdoor non-food retailers such as car dealerships are cleared to reopen.

Some other businesses are also having restrictions relaxed.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill says it's significant that measures are being eased, but there is still a long way to go: