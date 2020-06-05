Plans lodged to demolish derelict Inishowen hotel

A decision is set to be made next month on plans to demolish a derelict hotel in Inishowen to make way for a new build café and holiday homes.

The Pollan Beach Hotel in Ballyliffin has been vacant since 2007 and has been described as an ‘eyesore’ in the planning application.

Plans have been lodged with Donegal County Council to demolish the hotel in the scenic area and replace it with a café, a private dwelling and four short-term rental properties as well as parking for staff and customers.

The 2.7-acre site is close to Ballyliffin Golf Club which hosted the Irish Open in 2018 while it’s also right beside Pollan Strand, which is regarded as one of the most scenic beaches in the country.

The application has been made by Buncrana based company Atlantic Front Adventures.

The application to Donegal County County describes the derelict hotel as “an eyesore on the landscape”.