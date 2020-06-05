Government urged to do more to help Donegal’s hotels & guesthouses

Hotel and guesthouse owners in Donegal are calling on the Government to introduce measures that will help them reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pre-Covid-19, tourism in Donegal supported around 7,500 jobs and generated 249 million euro in local revenue.

With a decline in new cases, local Irish Hotels Federation Chair Paul Diver says that that now is the time to prepare for reopening, with hotels set to open to the domestic market on July 20th, and hopefully to the Northern Ireland market in September

He says with support, the season can be rescued: