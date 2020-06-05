GAA release roadmap to football return

The GAA are targeting a return to inter-county action for October 17th.

They've published their guidelines for a safe return to gaelic games.

Walkways around pitches can re-open on Monday, but the pitches themselves remain off limits for another three weeks.

Club competitions will be allowed to resume on July 31st, running until October 11.

While inter-county training can resume on September 14th, with games penciled in from October 17th.

Club-houses and dressing rooms must remain closed until August 10th.

Donegal Team Doctor Kevin Moran is a member of the COVID-19 advisory panel that drafted the roadmap, and says measures will be in place to minimise threat of transmission...