Further talks held on reopening Derry

A meeting of council, businesses representatives and other stakeholders took place in Derry this week to bring forward a number of positive initiatives aimed at co-ordinating the phased and safe recovery of the city centre.

Among the initiatives discussed by the group was the recent announcement by the Department for Infrastructure to install new riverfront walking and cycling measures along the Quay and Foyle Embankment.

The meeting was also briefed on a planned deep cleaning and sanitation programme across the city, as

part of a programme to build confidence.

Derry Chamber CEO Paul Clancy says it's important that everyone works together to ensure that all can benefit from what is happening: