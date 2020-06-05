Figures show no recent Covid-19 deaths or cases in Donegal

Donegal is among twelve counties which have recorded no deaths linked to COVID-19 in the last week.

New figures also show healthcare workers continue to make up nearly a third of all cases.

The latest information on COVID-19 deaths across the country show that twelve counties recorded none in the last week, and 13 have recorded less than five.

New figures published today by the CSO show Dublin, Cork, Galway and Kildare were the only counties to record more than 20 new cases in the last week of May.

While Donegal, Kerry, Leitrim, Sligo and Wexford had no new cases in the last week - in Donegal its been nearly a fortnight since a new case has been reported.

This is the fourth week in a row that Donegal and Kerry have recorded less than 10 new cases, and the fifth week for Waterford.