There were no positive coronavirus tests among the latest round carried out at four SSE Airtricity Premier Division clubs.

Players and staff at Derry City, Bohemians, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers have all been tested.

They’re due to play a four-team tournament later this summer marking football’s return.

Further tests will be carried out on Monday when teams are allowed resume group training.

Finn Harps are among the other sides expected to be back training.