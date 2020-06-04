Water outages in Letterkenny and Ballybofey

Water supplies in Letterkenny have been impacted as a result of a burst water main.

Irish Water say customers along High Road area of Letterkenny may be affected, and traffic management measures are in place while the burst is dealt with.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 3.00pm today.

Meanwhile, in Ballybofey, supplies have been impacted as a result of essential investigation works, with customers in the Goland, Meenglass area of Ballybofey may be affected by low pressure in this area.

It is expected the works will be completed by 5.00pm today.