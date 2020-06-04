Third man arrested in shooting probe

Gardai have arrested a third man in connection with a shooting in Limerick in 2015.

On the 29th of June, 5 years ago, at approximately 6.35am a man in his 50s was shot and injured by two masked men as he parked his car in the grounds of the University of Limerick.

On Tuesday, two men were arrested in connection with the shooting, one in Donegal and one in Limerick.

This morning, gardai arrested a man in his 40s in Limerick.

He's due to appear before a sitting of the Special Criminal Court in Dublin this morning at 11am.