The Score – 06/06/20

After a 12 week break "The Score" is back.

Oisin Kelly is joined on this weeks show by Donegal boxer Brett McGinty who talks about his first year as a professional which has been tough under the pandemic.

We’ll hear from the home of the county champions Naomh Conaill on how they are dealing with the situation, the return of the club game and the question over should clubs still have to pay the full levy to the county board.

While Golf has had couple of weeks settling in since the sport returned under phase one. We’ll take a look at whats next for golfers in phase two with Eamonn Davis.

