Dail hears Donegal’s small fishermen ‘are on their knees’

A Donegal Deputy has questioned the Tanaiste over the plight of small fishermen in the inshore fisheries sector.

There had been on-going fears for the livelihood of inshore fisherman pre - Covid-19 however the current crisis is said to have escalated those concerns.

With herring quotas and scientific quotas reduced and boats tied up, small fishermen are said to be on their knees.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says that after speaking to those working in inshore fisheries in Donegal, it's clear that more supports are needed to ensure their survival:

Responding, Minister Simon Coveney gave reassurances that there is clear mandate in place for the sector as it relates to Brexit negoiatios but that a support package may have to be considered in the mean time: