State paying €8,000 per return trip to keep Donegal airport open

It's emerged that the state is paying €8,000 per return trip to keep Donegal airport open.

The Government has paid a subsidy of more than €8,000 for each passenger return journey in a bid to keep air routes operational between Donegal and Kerry airports and Dublin throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Irish Independent, the State subsidy in place throughout April for the Donegal-Dublin and Kerry-Dublin routes is now 4,000 % greater per passenger return journey compared to the actual airfare involved.