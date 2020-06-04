Some athletes will be exempt from restrictions next week

Donegal’s High Performance athletes will take a step closer to sport normality from next week.

Ireland's Olympians like Milford walker Brendan Boyce will be exempt from travel restrictions during the pandemic from next Monday so they can resume training at high performance facilities.

800m runner Mark English and Badminton duo Chloe and Sam Magee who were seeking Olympic qualification before sport was halted will also be able to move more freely.

Up to now, they were confined to training within the 5k zone set out in the previous phasing on Government return protocol’s.