Return of the ‘Big Mac’ to Letterkenny as McDonalds reopens

The McDonald’s Drive Thru in Letterkenny is reopening today with new measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe.

This follows a successful pilot in May.

With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated.

It will be operating with reduced hours, between 11am and 10pm.

Gardai in Letterkenny are asking all those who may be availing of the Drive thru today to use the entrance off the Paddy Harte Road.

In total, 23 McDonald's restaurants are reopening for drive-through this morning.

It means all outlets across the country are back operating after shutting in March.