North’s tourism to focus on domestic business first

The North's Economy Minister has confirmed that as the tourism industry emerges from Covid-19 lockdown, it will focus initially on attracting domestic business before targeting international markets.

Diane Dodds sais she believes the tourism industry can and will adapt successfully to the new circumstances brought about by the virus.

She said tourism recovery will in the first instance begin within Northern Ireland, then focus on close to home markets such as the Republic and Great Britain before venturing into international markets.”

July 20th has been confirmed as the target date for re-opening tourist accommodation, but Minister Dodds stressed that will be dependent on public health advice: