Investigation launched after outdoor furniture destroyed in local park

An investigation is continuing after substantial damage was caused to outdoor furniture at a popular green area in Buncrana.

Two picnic tables and sixteen seats have been vandalised in the sustained attack which is believed to have happened on Tuesday night or in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gardai in Buncrana.

Local resident David has been instrumental in getting the amenity looking its best and says he's devastated but heartened by the kindness of some local children who fundraised to replace some of the furniture: