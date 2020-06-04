Funding announced for key Donegal community projects

Four important Donegal community projects have today been granted funding of €356,000, Minister Joe McHugh has announced.

Major funding is going to the Leitir Corn Mill in Kilcar with support also for a project to build a new multi-purpose hall in Ray, Manorcunningham.

The funding is being released from the Department of Rural and Community Development via the LEADER programme.

The Government funding announcement will also see monies given to an algae-based renewable energy project in Malin, while funding for a feasibility study for a new community swimming pool in Carndonagh is also included.

More than €183,000 is being allocated for parking facilities at the Leitir Corn Mill in Kilcaras well as some works carried out on the heritage building.

Funding has been sanctioned towards a new multi-purpose community hall at Ray in Manorcunningham as the old hall is no longer fit for purpose.

The committee there has secured a site for the proposed hall, plans have been drawn up and planning permission has been approved.

Also announced today is a grant of €18,500 for Donegal Hydro Harvesting in Malin.

The funding is going towards the set up and maintenance of an algae farm (freshwater algae grown in tubes) for the purpose of carbon capture as well as the production of carbon neutral energy.

And €4,130 has been allocated to the Tara McConalogue Splash Swim School to pay for a feasibility study to include architectural fees, land surveyors fees and quantity surveyors fees into the creation of a swimming pool facility in Carndonagh.