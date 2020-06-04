Donegal people asked to take part in “Echoes of the Decade”

People across Donegal are being asked to take part in an initiative to draw up a comprehensive picture of life in Donegal during the revolutionary period between 1912 and 1923.

The "Echoes of the Decade" project, being coordinated by Donegal County Museum and Donegal County Archives is working on two levels.

A professional oral historian is carrying out a series of interviews, but as well as that, people are being asked to speak to their older relatives to capture handed down memories and family stories.

The project is being coordinated by Alarnagh Barrett McGinley: