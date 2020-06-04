Dale Gorman to move on from Orient

Letterkenny's Dale Gorman is on the look out for a new club after being released by English League Two side Leyton Orient.

Gorman has come to the end of his two year term having joined from Stevenage.

The club has decided not to retain the Donegal man.

Orient Manager Ross Embleton said, "Dale and I developed a really strong relationship in our promotion season – in terms of football, but also personally as well.

For one reason or another, it didn’t pan out as we both hoped, but he leaves having played a big part in getting promoted.

He’s a good character and one I’ll stay in touch with, but unfortunately his future lies elsewhere, and so for both parties it was the right decision."