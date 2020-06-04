Cllrs get guidelines for Mica Redress Scheme

The administrative guidelines for the Mica Redress Scheme have been formally circulated to Donegal County Councillors yesterday.

It has been described as a weighty document but the Council intend to break it down to a user friendly version in the coming days and it's expected that it will open for online applications as soon as possible.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD Cllr Martin McDermott says it will take a number of weeks for the Council to simplify the document but it's imperative for homeowners use that time to carry out preparatory work prior to applying: