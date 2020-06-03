Work to start on strengthening Mourne Bridge in Strabane

A major project is about to start to strengthen the arches of the Mourne Bridge in Strabane.

A contractor has been appointed to start the work within the next few weeks, which will involve setting of large nets of stone to fill the river bed below the Arches.

Local Cllr Michaela Boyle says this is essential and necessary work to protect the bridge in case of flooding.

She says the works will not impact traffic on the bridge, and she's been assured that the work will not impinge on the flow of the river, or the spawning of fish: