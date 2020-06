Irish Water says work will begin this summer on a pipe replacement programme between Ballindrait and Tober, on the outskirts of Lifford.

Local Cllr Gerry Crawford says after years of campaigning, he's finally been given a commitment that the work will begin in August.

Cllr Crawford says he expects more bursts between now and when the work begins - He says the road has been dug up for pipe repairs so often, it resembles the lunar surface: