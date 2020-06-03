Second wave of Covid-19 ‘not inevitable’

A second wave of Covid-19 is 'not inevitable' in this country, according to the chief medical officer.

The death toll has risen to 1,658, after a further 8 people died, while 10 new cases have been confirmed - the lowest daily increase since early March.

The number of confirmed cases in Donegal remains unchanged at 477.

500 cases have been detected during the past week across 21 counties, with more than half involving people aged between 24 and 55.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says he's still hopeful we won't see a second wave, and the lifting of restrictions will go ahead as planned: