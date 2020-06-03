People encouraged to ‘help Donegal grow’

Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce has launched a new campaign inviting the people of Donegal to simply share their ideas on how to help Donegal grow.

The campaign, which is being supported by Donegal County Council, is a novel way of gathering thoughts and ideas on how best to benefit the county.

Everyone has an opportunity to support the campaign even if you don't have an idea, simply sharing details through digital platforms and using the handle #HelpDonegalGrow will help to widen the audience and encourage others to get involved.

Jimmy Stafford, President of Letterkenny Chamber says its a very worthwhile initiative:

To participate simply share your idea to #HelpDonegalGrow at www.letterkennychamber.com/helpdonegalgrow.