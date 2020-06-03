Man arrested in Donegal in connection with 2015 Limerick shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in County Limerick in 2015, one of the arrests was made in Donegal..

A man in his fifties was shot by two masked men as he parked his car in the grounds of the University of Limerick on June 29th that year.

Yesterday, a man in his forties was arrested in County Donegal, while separately a man his his thirties was arrested in County Limerick.

They are both due to appear before a special sitting of the Special Criminal Court in Dublin this afternoon.