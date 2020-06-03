Former LYIT head to lead out on Technological University drive

The former Head of Letterkenny IT's Tourism School is to spearhead the drive to establish a Technological University for the West and North West.

Dr Seán Duffy has been appointed Executive Project Lead of the Connacht Ulster Alliance, which brings together three of the regions third level colleges.

The Connaught Ulster Alliance brings brings together Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Institute of Technology Sligo, and Galway Mayo Institute of technology, with a view towards pooling their resources and becoming a Technological University.

In 2007, Dr Sean Duffy, originally from Sligo, was instrumental in the amalgamation process, which saw the successful integration of the Tourism College Killybegs with Letterkenny IT.

He subsequently served as Head of the School of Tourism at Letterkenny Institute of Technology for eleven years, and Head of Department for seven years.

In 2018, Dr Duffy was appointed Letterkenny IT's CUA Project Manager, leading the €2.85m iNOTE Project, a collaborative initiative to develop innovative digital opportunities which will transform higher education in the West and North-West.

Dr Duffy says the new Technological University for the West and North-West will be a gamechanger in terms of higher education in the region,