Donegal Nurse waiting 11 weeks on ‘Be on Call for Ireland’ initiative

A Donegal nurse, who flew home from Australia to answers the Government's 'Be on Call for Ireland' initiative, has revealed she hasn't received a single call in 11 weeks.

Aine Gleeson says she hasn't received even one available nursing shift in the Donegal area since arriving home from Australia 11 weeks ago since this announcement.

The Government put out a call for nurses to return home to Ireland and for former nurses to reregister to help to deal with the Covid19 crisis claiming that their country needed them.

Aine says she is now unemployed and is unable to qualify for the covid payment: