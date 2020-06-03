Consultation on proposed One Way System for Donegal Town

People are being encouraged to have their say on the proposed Donegal Town One-Way System

Due to Covid 19 restrictions currently in place, viewing of the plans and particulars for this proposed development will only be available for inspection or download online until 5pm Tuesday 23rd June.

It is proposed to introduce a One-Way System onto Tirchonaill Street, Castle Street, Water Street and New Row within Donegal Town to improve traffic flow, safety for pedestrians and vulnerable road users and also to create additional on-street parking.

A mini roundabout at the New Row/Tirchonail Street/ Drumrooske Road Junction is also part of the proposed plans while the additional on street parking will be on Tirchonaill Street, Water Street & New Row.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and development of the area in which the development is situated may be made in writing to: The Co. Secretariat Office, Donegal County Council, Lifford, County Donegal, before 4.00pm on Wednesday 8th July.

More details and plans can be viewed HERE