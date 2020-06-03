Are you eligible for the Back to School Allowance?

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council is urging parents in Donegal to check if they are eligible for the back to school allowance.

The scheme, which opened this week, is open to a child who is aged between 4-17 on or before September 30th.

If they are aged between 18-22, they must be returning to full-time second-level education in a recognised school or college in the autumn.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Nicholas Crossan says circumstances for many families in Donegal have changed dramatically this year, therefore it's important to try and avail of the scheme: