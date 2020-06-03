101 fines issued for parking in Disabled Bays in Donegal

The Irish Wheelchair Association says a Garda clampdown has led to a sharp increase in disabled bay fines.

The force collected over 870,000 euro from drivers in 2018 and 2019.

Last year in Donegal, 101 drivers were fined a total of €16,010.

The standard fine for someone who parks or stops in a disabled bay is now 150 euro.

According to freedom of information figures, the gardai collected 471,000 euro from 3,664 motorists who broke the law last year.

Both figures are up sharply on 2018 - when 401,000 euro was taken from 3,385 drivers.