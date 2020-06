A large quantity of seed bags have been stolen from an Oyster farm in Clonmany.

The theft happened on the Isle of Doagh at some stage between the 23rd and the 26th of May.

110 seed bags were stolen from the farm between those dates.

The property stolen was worth a substantial amount of money.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information, however small that would assist with their investigation to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.