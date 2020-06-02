Post Covid-19 poses ‘real opportunity’ for rural Donegal

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District believes that there's a real opportunity for rural parts of Donegal and Ireland in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Many people in rural parts of the county are currently working home - an idea that was virtually unheard of before the pandemic.

Cllr Martin McDermott says that the crisis has shown that rural Ireland can play a major part in how we tackle the virus going forward.

He says with the likes of public transport being a potential problem, the Government should be focusing on building up rural Ireland: