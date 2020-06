An Inishowen Cllr has hit out at those behind littering at beaches and beauty spots over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Gardaí from the Buncrana District described some of the beaches on the peninsula as left in a deplorable state with rubbish after people flocked to the seaside areas during the good weather.

Local Cllr Jack Murray says there's a major ongoing effort locally by the Tidy Towns Committee to keep the area clean and this is an insult to the work that they do: