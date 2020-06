The President of Letterkenny Institute of Technology has given reassurances that extensive discussions are on-going as to how the college can reopen safely in September.

Any student who has applied to the LYIT for this current academic year is being encouraged to take up their place as normal.

The college is expected to take in 1100 first years this coming September.

President Paul Hannigan says they are spending a lot of time in trying to come up with viable solutions: