It looks like a hosepipe ban is on the cards across the country.

Irish Water says it's 'increasingly likely' it'll have to bring it in, as demand for water soars by 20 per cent and the drought gets worse.

16 of the utility's drinking water schemes are in drought and 38 are at risk of going into drought because of the warm weather.

Irish Water Head of Customer Operations, Yvonne Harris says there was a record spike in demand in Dublin on Saturday, but it's happening nationwide: