Haran feels there should be “give and take” on GAA levy

A well known Donegal GAA figure has called for “a wee bit of give and take” in order to resolve the problems clubs are facing in paying the full levy to the county board, in a year when incomes are virtually zero for clubs.

The comments come from St Eunan’s club chairman John Haran and are reported in today's edition of the Donegal Democrat/Donegal People’s Press.

Commenting on the annual levy that clubs must pay the Co. Board, he has suggested that cash-strapped clubs could possibly pay “half of the levy this year and the other half next year”.

His call comes after Naomh Conaill chairman David Kelch last week called on the board to scrap this year’s levy to allow clubs to pay the full amount next year.