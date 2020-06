There is a good chance that we can move into phase 2 as scheduled, according to the Government.

The country is due to enter the next phase of the lifting of restrictions on Monday the 8th of June.

The Department of the Taoiseach says that although there were reports of a number of breaches of the guidelines over the weekend, the majority of people complied.

Spokesperson Elizabeth Canavan says they are hopeful that restrictions will be lifted as scheduled next week: