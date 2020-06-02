Gardai investigate criminal damage incidents

There have been a number of incidents of criminal damage across Donegal in the past week.

Gardai in Letterkenny, Milford and Buncrana have made separate appeal for information.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident of Criminal damage that happened at Callan, Drumkeen Wednesday night last at around 11.40pm.

Two windows at the rear of the property were smashed with stones.

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened in the early hours of Thursday morning last between midnight and 8am at St. Egneys Tce, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

A car that was parked up at the owners house was damaged, there was damage caused to the bonnet and all along the driver's side of the car.

Meanwhile Gardaí in Milford are appealing for assistance in relation to an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a house in Moyle, Milford at some stage between 10am on Saturday and 1.30pm on Sunday last.

A number of windows were smashed on the house at the front, side and rear with substantial damage caused to the property.

Anyone who may be able to provide information in relation to any of these crimes are being urged to contact Gardai.