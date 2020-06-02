Dredging to start at Magheraroarty Pier this week

A shore based dredging operation at Magheraroarty Pier is getting underway tomorrow until Saturday.

It's to coincide with low tides which accommodate such operations. The dredged material will be re-utilised for beach nourishment at a nearby facility.

Donegal County Council says that this is essential work to ensure the safe operation of the harbour for all users and to enable any necessary rescue launch for the safety of those at sea.

All necessary and appropriate Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered throughout the process. The work will be supervised by Donegal County Council.