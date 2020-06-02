Donegal minors in 30 day challenge

Today is day two of the Donegal minor squad #30 for 30 coaching challenge.

On each of the 30 days in June one of the minor squad will take 30 seconds to demonstrate a different exercise, which will is posted on Donegal GAA’s social media platforms

All are body weight exercises, with no equipment required, that are aimed at encouraging younger players throughout the county to keep fit by repeating the exercise 30 times or for 30 seconds, depending on the drill.

Christopher Mulligan from Na Cealla Beaga was the first to do the challenge.