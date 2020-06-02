Cllr Brian Tierney is the new Mayor of Derry and Strabane

The new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Derry City and Strabane District Council has pledged to be a mayor for each and every citizen in the district.

SDLP Cllr Brian Tierney took over the reins from Sinn Fein’s Cllr Michaela Boyle at the Council’s virtual Annual meeting last night.

The new Deputy Mayor is DUP Alderman Graeme Warke.

Addressing members via a live YouTube feed, Mayor Brian Tierney said campaigning for increased investment for the North West would be his key priority for the year ahead, with a particular focus on the region as a whole...............

Meanwhile, UUP Cllr Chris Smyth is the new Mayor of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.