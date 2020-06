There are calls for an urgent meeting of the council sub committee on the Mica Redress Scheme.

Councillor Albert Doherty say there's on onus on Donegal County Council to get the scheme off the ground as latest indications show that 'the ball in now in their court.'

Councillor Albert Doherty say that there must be a final sign off now by Council officials and immediate briefing meetings for the Council Redress Committee: