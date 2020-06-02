Breaking: Car recovered in Donegal after fatal hit and run

A car wanted believed to have been involved in a fatal hit and run in Tyrone has been located in Donegal.

A 21 year old man lost his life in the crash which happened in the Meenacloy road on Sunday.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Michael Winters said that working with their colleagues in An Garda Síochána they have now recovered a black BMW X5 which they believe was involved in the collision.

The vehicle was located at an address in Donegal yesterday evening and has now been recovered to a PSNI establishment for a forensic examination to be carried out.

Police are subsequently following a definite line of enquiry in relation to the collision and hope to progress our investigation in the near future.

They are however continuing to ask anyone who has not yet spoken with police, but who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage of the collision, to contact detectives in Omagh on 101.