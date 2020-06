There has been another drop in the number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

543,200 received the payment today, that's down 36,200 on last week.

20,200 people received it in Donegal, 1,700 fewer than last week.

In addition there are over 57,000 employers registered for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme.

While 214,700 people were on the live register at the end of April.