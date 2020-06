One more person with Covid-19 has died.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says there are 77 new confirmed cases in the Republic.

The death toll has reached 1,650 and a total of 25,062 people have tested positive for the virus.

As of midnight on Saturday, the median age of confirmed cases is 48.

3,286 cases have been hospitalised and of those brought to hospital, 408 have been admitted to ICU.