Doherty calls on caravan park owners to desist with legal letters

A Donegal TD has called on caravan park owners who have closed their parks in line with current government restrictions to engage fairly with customers who have caravans on-site.

It follows a number of Donegal caravan owners who have received legal letters by some park owners seeking payment for site fees for the period in which the caravan park was closed and inaccessible.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says park owners and businesses in the tourism sector in the county will need financial supports, but is asking park owners to desist from sending letters during the period in which the chains to the park are locked: