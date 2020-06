More than 20 percent of Irish people plan to cocoon in their homes for the foreseeable future.

It's one of the findings in research carried out by Home and Community Care Ireland, who believe new ways of delivering care to people needs to be devised.

It wants the Government to set up a group to oversee how the sector can be run in the future.

CEO of H-C-C-I is Joseph Musgrave, he outlines some findings from the study: