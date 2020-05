Gardaí attended the scene of a fire at a derelict house in Ballybofey, in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after midnight, Gardaí responded to reports of the fire along with Letterkenny Fire and Ambulance Services.

The fire was extinguished and a search was conducted of the property.

No one was present in the property at the time of the incident.

Gardai say initial enquiries suggest the fire started accidentally.