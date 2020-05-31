€98,000 investment approved for Carrigart Digital Hub



Údáras na Gaeltachta has approved a €98,000 investment in the Carrigart Digital Hub, as part of the Gaeltacht Authority's gteic brand.

The 168 square metre hub on Carrigart's Main Street will be developed jointly with Donegal County Council, providing 18 shared spaces for local companies, entrepreneurs and remote workers.

Udaras says initial research suggested that usage of such a unit in the area would be high, and the changes in work practices since April will push up demand even more.

That's been echoed by Minister Joe McHugh: