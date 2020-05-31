66 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ireland

Another 2 people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic - a drop from 9 yesterday.

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show there are 66 new confirmed cases.

There are now a total 1,652 Covid-19 related deaths and the total number of people infected is 24,990

Data as of midnight on Friday, shows 7,963 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Professor Mary Horgan, consultant in infectious diseases at Cork University Hospital, says the trends are going in the right direction: